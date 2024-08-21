 Skip navigation
Bo Nix named Broncos starting quarterback

  
August 21, 2024

What was expected has now become official.

In his Wednesday press conference, Broncos head coach Sean Payton named rookie Bo Nix the team’s starting quarterback.

Nix, the No. 12 overall pick of this year’s draft, beat out Jarrett Stidham for the role. While Denver also acquired former Jets No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson this offseason, it never seemed like Wilson was in serious contention to be QB1.

Payton touted Nix’s consistency and ability to make off-schedule throws as reasons for why he won the competition.

“It’s not a reflection on Jarrett or even Zach,” Payton said, via Nick Kosmider of TheAthletic.com. “It’s about what [Nix] has been able to do so quickly.

“It was the overall body of work.”

Nix had a nice debut against the Colts, engineering four scoring drives as the second QB in the game behind Stidham. Then he started against the Packers over the weekend and led two more scoring drives.

In two preseason games, Nix is 23-of-30 for 205 yards with two touchdowns. He’s also rushed six times for 29 yards.

Nix will now become the first rookie quarterback to start Week 1 for the Broncos since John Elway back in 1983.

The Broncos will wrap up their preseason against the Cardinals this weekend before playing another NFC West opponent in the Seahawks to open the 2024 season.