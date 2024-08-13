Bo Nix says he had a good day in Broncos’ preseason opener

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix didn’t start his first preseason game, but he may have earned the starting job with the way he played.

Nix completed 15 of 21 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, plus three rushes for 17 yards. He said afterward that he was pleased with his own performance.

“It was a good day,” Nix said. “I thought we ran the ball efficiently, made some good plays in the passing game, converted some third downs, got points when we needed to. It was a good job going into the half with points and then coming out with points. I felt like that was a good point in the game. But overall, I felt like we did a good job. Huge team win.”

Nix feels comfortable running Sean Payton’s offense, which he’s now been learning on working for three and a half months.

“I felt pretty good,” Nix said. “We executed well, guys were in the right spots, we moved the ball efficiently a lot of the day. That usually turns into points.”

Nix will start this week’s preseason game, and if he performs the same way, it’s hard to imagine he won’t also start Week One. Nix sounds very confident about his status with the team.

“I felt very calm and relaxed back there,” Nix said. “Overall, it was a very productive day.”