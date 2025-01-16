Bobby Wagner is back on the practice field for the Commanders

The Commanders had a significant part of their defense back on the practice field on Thursday.

Reporters at the open portion of practice shared video of linebacker Bobby Wagner warming up with the rest of the team. Wagner was listed as a non-participant in practice the last two days because of an ankle injury.

The extent of Wagner’s participation will be revealed on the team’s injury report along with any injury designation he will carry into Saturday’s game against the Lions.

Linebacker Jordan Magee (hamstring) is the only other player to be listed as out for multiple practices this week. Defensive tackle Daron Payne (finger) and tight end Ben Sinnot (shoulder) were limited participants on Wednesday.