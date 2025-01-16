 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Bobby Wagner is back on the practice field for the Commanders

  
Published January 16, 2025 11:23 AM

The Commanders had a significant part of their defense back on the practice field on Thursday.

Reporters at the open portion of practice shared video of linebacker Bobby Wagner warming up with the rest of the team. Wagner was listed as a non-participant in practice the last two days because of an ankle injury.

The extent of Wagner’s participation will be revealed on the team’s injury report along with any injury designation he will carry into Saturday’s game against the Lions.

Linebacker Jordan Magee (hamstring) is the only other player to be listed as out for multiple practices this week. Defensive tackle Daron Payne (finger) and tight end Ben Sinnot (shoulder) were limited participants on Wednesday.