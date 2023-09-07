Bobby Wagner, Pete Carroll shared “moment of appreciation” for reunion this week

If someone said at this time last year that the Rams would be in Seattle for the first game of the regular season, the natural assumption would be that linebacker Bobby Wagner would be on the visiting team.

Wagner became one of the last members of the team’s Super Bowl champs to move on when he signed with the Rams in 2022 and there didn’t seem to be much chance of a reunion. Wagner’s run in L.A. ended after a dismal Rams season, however, and he wound up returning to the Seahawks after being released.

Wagner said this week that he thought “it was a chapter that closed” and that he took a minute this week to meet with head coach Pete Carroll to reflect on all that they have done together since Wagner entered the league in 2012.

“[Carroll] was blasting music, so I kind of just poked my head in there, and we kind of had a moment where we were like, man, all the stuff that we’ve kind of been through — the good, the bad and the ugly, to be in this position to be together, starting another season, trying to win a championship — we had a moment of appreciation,” Wagner said, via Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times.

Carroll called it a “really good moment” that left him “so grateful to have [Wagner] in our football world again.” Should the Seahawks build on last year’s trip to the playoffs, there will be even more good memories to look back on the next time the two men stop to reminisce about their shared football journey.