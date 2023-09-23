Boston Scott, Quez Watkins ruled out for Eagles on Monday night

The Eagles ruled a couple of offensive players out for Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

Running back Boston Scott and wide receiver Quez Watkins will both miss the game. No other Eagles players have injury designations.

Scott, who has six carries for 43 yards this season, has a concussion. Kenneth Gainwell is set to return after missing Week Two with injured ribs. D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny are the other backs in Philadelphia.

Watkins has a hamstring injury. He has two catches for 17 yards this season.

Safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) and cornerback James Bradberry (concussion) missed Week Two, but both should be back on the field Monday night.