Boston Scott to join Steelers practice squad

Running back Boston Scott is headed back to Pennsylvania.

Scott was released by the Rams as they slashed their roster to 53 players this week, but he landed a new job pretty quickly. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Scott has agreed to sign with the Steelers practice squad.

The Rams signed Scott in May after he spent six seasons with the Eagles and the veteran ran 36 times for 157 yards in the preseason, but the Rams only kept three running backs through the cut to 53 players. Scott ran 302 times for 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns in 75 games in Philadelphia.

Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and Cordarrelle Patterson are the running backs on the active roster for the Steelers. Warren has been dealing with a hamstring injury, but said Monday that he expects to play in the season opener.