Brad Holmes: Cameron Sutton release doesn’t alter how we’ll approach the draft

Last week, the Lions released cornerback Cameron Sutton after learning a warrant had been issued for his arrest on a felony charge of domestic battery.

Though Sutton started every regular-season and postseason game for Detroit last year, General Manager Brad Holmes said this week at the annual league meeting that cornerback is “not a need” heading into the draft. The Lions had already addressed the position since the start of the league year by trading for Carlton Davis, sighing Amik Robertson, and re-signing Emmanuel Moseley.

“It’s not like, ‘Man, if we don’t ...’ Look, when it comes to cornerbacks, you can never have enough of those guys, which I can say that with a lot of different positions,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “So I don’t think that we’ve ever went through a draft where we didn’t draft one, at least. Whether it’s a corner or a nickel, but I’ve always thought it’s good business to at least acquire one. But, again, you can never have enough of them.”

Holmes added that he likes the competition the team has at corner. After tearing an ACL in each of the last two seasons, Moseley is “on track” in his rehab, Holmes said.

“Emmanuel Moseley, there’s a reason why re re-signed him back,” Holmes said. “We felt really, really good about it, so we really like the competition that we currently have. We don’t really feel like the Cam Sutton situation really altered the landscape of how we’ll approach the draft.”

Detroit finished No. 19 in yards allowed and No. 23 in points allowed last season with the club ranking No. 27 against the pass.