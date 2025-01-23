Brad Holmes: Lions were prepared to lose Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes says the coaching staff in Detroit will remain a strong one, despite losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the Bears and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to the Jets.

Holmes said he and head coach Dan Campbell are completely aligned in their vision for the future of the team, and Campbell will have the right coordinators in place to run systems that work for the players Holmes brings in.

“We were prepared to lose those guys,” Holmes said of Johnson and Glenn. “Those guys are great coaches. We were lucky to have both of them this year. But I know Dan has been prepared for it, and I have full faith and trust in Dan to know we’re going to have the right people in place in those spots. He’s had to encounter that before, not at the coordinator level, but position coaches, and it’s always worked out.”

Holmes said he has no doubt that the Lions will run schemes that work for quarterback Jared Goff and the rest of their players.

“I feel very confident,” Holmes said. “With coordinators leaving, and if there’s tweaks to scheme, as long as Dan’s the head coach here and as long as I’m here, those are things that we talk about that are not going to change: It may be a scheme tweak here or there, but if a player’s going to come in here, he’s a Detroit Lion or he’s not. Same as the question of a coach coming here. I think Jared in particular, that’s something that’s at the forefront of Dan’s mind in terms of what’s going to be the best thing for him, so I have faith that everything will be good.”

Holmes acknowledged that other assistants coaches may leave Detroit because the Lions have had so much success that other teams want to hire their staff away.

“It’s hard to keep the good ones,” Holmes said. “When [other teams] want to poach guys from our program, you’ve got to be prepared for it.”