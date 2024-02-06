Brad Holmes: We’re “very fortunate” to keep Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn

While Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn were both considered for head coaching roles in the last few weeks, both will be back with Detroit in 2024.

In his Monday press conference, General Manager Brad Holmes noted just how significant it is that Johnson will be back to lead the offense and Glenn the defense.

“It’s everything. Continuity is everything,” Holmes said, via Benjamin Raven of Live.com. “They’re great coaches. They’re very smart. They’re great leaders. They’re teachers and they fit here.

“But, you know, fortunate — I’m glad that they’re back. I know we’re a better team with that continuity. But I have all the trust and faith in Dan [Campbell], as well.”

While Glenn has been the team’s defensive coordinator since Campbell was hired in 2021, Johnson ascended to offensive coordinator ahead of the 2022 season.

“The one thing I’ll say about those guys being back is, I think it says a lot about our organization,” Holmes said. “And I think that’s a part that wasn’t really talked about as much. Yes, you got two talented coordinators, jobs open up [the thought is], ‘They have to take those jobs, right?’ Well, they got damn good jobs here. They do.

“I know all the stuff that’s written about Ben — Ben, look, there is a great culture here. We got a great head coach. We got great ownership. We got a great offense. We got great players on offense. It’s a great deal. … I’m not speaking for Ben. I don’t know his thoughts. And that’s the other thing, you’ve got to just give people the respect of the unknown. You don’t know what goes through their decisions and decision-making process and all that. But very, very fortunate. And I do think it speaks a lot about our organization.”

The Lions finished No. 3 in total yards and No. 5 in scoring along with No. 19 in yards allowed and No. 23 in points allowed in 2023.