Braden Fiske questionable, Steve Avila doubtful for Rams

  
Published September 19, 2025 06:42 PM

The Rams expect to be missing an offensive lineman in Philadelphia on Sunday and they’re hoping that’s not the case on the defensive line.

Braden Fiske is listed as questionable with an oblique injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Fiske was a limited participant in Friday’s practice.

Left guard Steve Avila (ankle) did not play last week and he is considered doubtful for this weekend. Tight end Colby Parkinson (shoulder) joins Fiske in the questionable category.

“I think the expectations are we’re hopeful that [Fiske will] be ready to go,” McVay said, via the team’s website. “Same thing with Colby, and then it’s a little bit less likely with Steve, but we’ll leave the options open.”

Fiske had three tackles and a fumble recovery in the first two weeks of the season.