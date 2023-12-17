Bradley Chubb fined for helmet toss that cost Dolphins in loss to Titans

Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb lost his cool in Week 14. He lost $13,659 for it Saturday.

The Dolphins led the Titans 7-0 in the second quarter when quarterback Will Levis slipped under the would-be sack of Chubb and ran for 5 yards. It would have been fourth-and-five from the Miami 25, likely bringing otu Nick Folk for a 43-yard field goal try.

Instead, Chubb, angry over missing the sack, took off his helmet and slammed it to the ground.

The 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct kept the Titans’ drive alive, and two plays later, Derrick Henry ran for a touchdown.

The Dolphins ended up losing 28-27.

“Just being frustrated with myself and I let my problems be bigger than the team’s problems and hurt the team in a way that I don’t want to do that,” Chubb said postgame, via Mike Masala of USA Today. “Looking back on it now, just two more steps and I would’ve been perfectly fine, so it’s just frustrating when I let my emotions get the best of me. But at the end of the day, I tried to do everything I could to combat that in the second half, and after the second quarter, so just got to find ways to be better as a player, as a person, as a leader, as a teammate and I will be and it’s just one of those things that a lapse in judgment got the best of me, and I will be better next time for sure in that situation. But hopefully that situation won’t happen again, and I’ll make the sack instead of falling off of it.”