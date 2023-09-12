Brandon Aiyuk: Brock Purdy plays with swag that bleeds through the offense

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy showed no ill effects from his elbow surgery in San Francisco’s season opener, completing 19-of-29 passes for 220 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The connection between Purdy and receiver Brandon Aiyuk was particularly strong, as Aiyuk caught all eight of his targets for 129 yards with two TDs.

On Tuesday, Aiyuk said in a radio interview with KNBR’s “Murph and Mac” show that Purdy has been doing well since he came in to replace Jimmy Garoppolo during last season’s Dolphins game.

“Purdy, I’m enjoying playing with him,” Aiyuk said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He gives us confidence every single week. He gives us a bunch of confidence. So much confidence going in every game that not only are we going to win the game, but you have a chance to have a great game as well. So I’m loving playing with him.

“I’m not sure I can even define what ‘it’ is, but he has ‘it.’”

Aiyuk added that Purdy plays with “an extreme poise, but also poise and urgency.”

“He’s never too lagged,” Aiyuk said. “He’s just always on point. He’s on point. He’s ready to go. He plays with that swag that just bleeds all the way down to the rest of the offense, down to the rest of the team, that everybody can build off. Like I said, he has ‘it.’”

Aiyuk and Purdy will try to keep things rolling against the Rams in Week 2.