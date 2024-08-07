Brandon Aiyuk’s “hold-in” is working — in part because it’s irritating Kyle Shanahan

For Brandon Aiyuk, his “hold in” could be a ticket out.

Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Aiyuk’s decision to show up for training camp but not practice is bothering coach Kyle Shanahan, in part because it’s perceived that Aiyuk is “brooding” while in and around the building.

The 49ers could play hardball with Aiyuk, telling him he must practice and prepare to play for only $14.1 million this year — or be fined (and potentially suspended, in time) for conduct detrimental to the team. At some point between now and Week 1, they’ll need to tell him it’s time to get to work.

Still, there’s a way to be present and also to be a pain in the ass without being an overt pain in the ass. Aiyuk seems to have found that sweet spot. And it’s apparently hitting a raw nerve for Shanahan.

The entire Kyle Shanahan/John Lynch approach relies on guys who are ready to roll out of bed and run through a wall. Having someone around who lacks that vibe can make it harder to get everyone else to behave the way the 49ers need them to. It’s apparently easier for the 49ers to deal with the player not being there at all than to be there and not grabbing an oar and rowing as hard as he can.

Whatever and however it’s working, it’s working. The 49ers are moving toward doing a trade or, possibly, caving in and paying Aiyuk more than they want to pay.

And Aiyuk apparently is going to be able to pick his destination. The Patriots are out not because they didn’t offer the 49ers enough but because Aiyuk doesn’t want to go there. The Browns could be next. In the end, Aiyuk could end up with the team that reportedly wasn’t offering enough to the 49ers — the Steelers.

Maybe Pittsburgh offers more. Maybe the 49ers just decide to be done with it. Regardless, the 49ers are realizing that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s favorite mantra applies in San Francisco, too.

We want volunteers, not hostages.