 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brandon Beane: Josh Allen will be ready to roll for the offseason program

  
Published March 2, 2023 11:16 AM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was dealing with an elbow injury suffered in the Week 14 victory over the Jets.

But as Allen mentioned after the season ended, his elbow did not require surgery — only rest and recovery .

At his Combine press conference, Buffalo General Manager Brandon Beane was asked how healthy Allen was at the end of the season.

“Josh wasn’t perfect,” Beane said this week. “He takes hits and obviously the elbow, he had the setback against the Jets. But he’s a warrior, he’s not going to use it as an excuse.

“I think as the year progressed after that injury he was getting better and better. He was able to remove the brace that he had to wear for the first few weeks. No one’s 100 percent, though.”

Beane added that Allen is doing well now.

“I know he’s played golf a few times and he’s kind of hitting the reset [button],” Beane said. “But he’ll be ready to roll come this offseason [program].”

Allen finished the regular season completing 63.3 percent of his passes for 4,283 yards with 35 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and 13 fumbles with five lost. He also rushed for 762 yards with seven TDs.