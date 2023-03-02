Brandon Beane: Josh Allen will be ready to roll for the offseason program

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was dealing with an elbow injury suffered in the Week 14 victory over the Jets.

But as Allen mentioned after the season ended, his elbow did not require surgery — only rest and recovery .

At his Combine press conference, Buffalo General Manager Brandon Beane was asked how healthy Allen was at the end of the season.

“Josh wasn’t perfect,” Beane said this week. “He takes hits and obviously the elbow, he had the setback against the Jets. But he’s a warrior, he’s not going to use it as an excuse.

“I think as the year progressed after that injury he was getting better and better. He was able to remove the brace that he had to wear for the first few weeks. No one’s 100 percent, though.”

Beane added that Allen is doing well now.

“I know he’s played golf a few times and he’s kind of hitting the reset [button],” Beane said. “But he’ll be ready to roll come this offseason [program].”

Allen finished the regular season completing 63.3 percent of his passes for 4,283 yards with 35 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and 13 fumbles with five lost. He also rushed for 762 yards with seven TDs.