Brandon Graham: Saquon Barkley signing with Eagles “sucked for Giants fans”

The NFC East rivalry between the Eagles and Giants gained a little more juice this offseason when Saquon Barkley elected to sign a three-year deal with Philadelphia as a free agent.

The 27-year-old running back appears poised for a strong 2024 with Philadelphia. But Barkley’s new teammates know the running back is going to continue to hear it from Giants fans whenever they get the opportunity.

“It sucked for the Giants fans because that’s like us losing our top guy,’’ Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said this week, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “I understand business is business, but I know Saquon definitely is looking forward to this season.’’

Graham brought up a certain former Eagles receiver who went to a division rival years ago as a comparison for what Barkley might be facing in the coming season.

“That’s gonna be like how, you know how [Terrell Owens] went to Dallas and got booed?’’ Graham said. “It’s going to be one of those things. I know with [Barkley] he probably didn’t want to have to make that decision. We’re loving it because we definitely got a good player. Great dude, too. Just can’t wait to see what he does this year.’’

“We know that people are pissed about it,’’ Graham added. “They hope that nothing comes of it. I know that’s how mad some people are about it.’’

After recording 1,312 yards rushing with 10 touchdowns in 2022, Barkley put up 962 yards with six TDs in 2023. Being with Philadelphia could get Barkley back up to his previous level of performance.

“I don’t want to predict nothing, but I know we do have a good squad and I’m expecting big things,” Graham said.