Brandon Jones inactive for Broncos

The Broncos only had one player listed as questionable on their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Falcons, but the game-time call didn’t go safety Brandon Jones’s way.

Jones is inactive due to an abdomen injury that limited him in practice this week. Jones has started every other game that the Broncos have played this year and he has 79 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton, tight end Greg Dulcich, tackle Frank Crum, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, defensive lineman Eyimoa Uwazurike, and quarterback Zach Wilson are also inactive.

Falcons cornerbacks Dee Alford, Mike Hughes, and Antonio Hamilton were all ruled out on Friday. Linebackers JD Bertrand and Troy Andersen are also inactive along with offensive lineman Brandon Parker and tight end Charlie Woerner.