Braxton Berrios re-signs with Dolphins

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios will be back with the Dolphins in 2024.

Berrios’ agents at Rosenhaus Sports announced that their client has agreed to a one-year deal with the AFC East club. Berrios will make up to $3 million under the terms of the pact.

Berrios joined the Dolphins last year after spending four seasons with the Jets and he appeared in 16 games. He caught 27 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown while also handling punt and kickoff returns. He averaged 10.2 yards on punt returns and 24.5 yards on kickoff returns.

The Dolphins also have Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Erik Ezukanma returning at wide receiver from last season’s roster.