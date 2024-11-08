Braxton Jones, Darnell Wright out for Bears this weekend

The Bears aren’t going to have their starting offensive tackles for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Left tackle Braxton Jones and right tackle Darnell Wright are both going to miss the contest with knee injuries. The injury issues continue into the backup ranks as well. Kiran Amegadjie (calf) has also been ruled out.

Head coach Matt Eberflus declined to discuss how the team will line up on Sunday, but he did say they will activate Ryan Bates and that could lead to Matt Pryor moving outside from right guard.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) is the only Bears player ruled out. Linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) and defensive end Darrell Taylor (knee) are listed as questionable while defensive end Montez Sweat (shin) and cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) did not receive injury designations.