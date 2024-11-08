 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Braxton Jones, Darnell Wright out for Bears this weekend

  
Published November 8, 2024 02:30 PM

The Bears aren’t going to have their starting offensive tackles for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Left tackle Braxton Jones and right tackle Darnell Wright are both going to miss the contest with knee injuries. The injury issues continue into the backup ranks as well. Kiran Amegadjie (calf) has also been ruled out.

Head coach Matt Eberflus declined to discuss how the team will line up on Sunday, but he did say they will activate Ryan Bates and that could lead to Matt Pryor moving outside from right guard.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) is the only Bears player ruled out. Linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) and defensive end Darrell Taylor (knee) are listed as questionable while defensive end Montez Sweat (shin) and cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) did not receive injury designations.