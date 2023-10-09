Breaking down a nutty Week 5 with the FNIA crew

It’s the easiest box for me to check on a Monday morning. And it’s a box I didn’t think I’d be checking this morning.

Early Sunday, I landed in the hospital in Connecticut with a kidney stone. Somehow (more on that later today, perhaps), I ended up recovering quickly — and reporting for usual Sunday duty at NBC.

The day ended, as it always does, with a look back at the big stories from the day that was.

So here it is. Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett, Maria Taylor, Matthew Berry, and yours truly with a review of the Sunday that was.

It’s a great way to start your Monday. After watching PFT Live, of course.