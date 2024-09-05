Breece Hall feels there’s nothing he can’t do on the field

At this point last year, there were questions about how Jets running back Breece Hall would bounce back from the torn ACL that ended his rookie season.

Hall started providing positive answers to those questions with 127 yards on 10 carries in the season opener, including an 83-yard run that helped the Jets beat the Bills. Hall went on to put up 1,585 yards from scrimmage and said this week that he feels like he’s in an even better position as he heads into his third NFL campaign.

“I look back at it now and just feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” Hall said, via the team’s website. “I have a lot of long days, a lot of long nights, a lot of wondering if I was going to be the same again and just little stuff like that. And God willing, I was able to work hard enough, and it just took some time. I feel like I’m better than ever right now. Really to me, I haven’t really done anything in this league yet.”

The Jets will open against the 49ers on Monday night and that means Hall will be watching Christian McCaffrey work against the Jets defense. Hall said McCaffrey “sets the standard” for running backs in the league and that he feels the “potential to trend towards that way.” A big night in Santa Clara to cap Week One would have plenty of others thinking the same thing.