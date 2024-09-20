Brian Burns added to Giants injury report, questionable to play Sunday

Myles Garrett is set to play for the Browns on Sunday, but the Giants aren’t as sure about their top pass rusher.

The Giants added edge rusher Brian Burns to their injury report on Friday. He was limited at practice with a groin injury and has been listed as questionable to play in Cleveland this weekend.

Late additions to the injury report are ominous, but can sometimes be precautionary moves so Burns’s situation bears watching for a Giants team that will take all the help it can get to win for the first time this season.

Defensive back Nick McCloud (knee) is the only Giants player ruled out. Linebacker Darius Muasau (knee) joins Burns in the questionable category.