Brian Burns questionable, Jaxson Dart off report and set to play vs. Eagles

As the Giants gear up to face the Eagles for the second time this month, there is still some uncertainty as to whether or not they’ll have one of their top defenders.

Edge rusher Brian Burns is officially questionable for the contest with a hip injury.

Burns told reporters earlier in the week that he would play. Burns did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was limited in Friday’s session.

Burns currently leads the league with 9.0 sacks in the team’s first seven games. He’s well on his way to setting a new career high in the category, as his current best season total is 12.5 from 2022.

Burns also leads the league with 12 tackles for loss.

Elsewhere on the injury report, quarterback Jaxson Dart has no game status and is set to play. While he’s dealing with an ankle issue, Dart was a full participant in practice all week.

Receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) is also set to return as he has no game status.

Kicker Graham Gano (groin) is questionable, though he told reporters on Friday that he’s ready to play.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee) and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck) are out.

Safety Jevon Holland (neck) is doubtful while defensive lineman DJ Davidson (ankle) is questionable.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (neck), linebacker Swayze Bozeman (ankle), offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (knee), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), and offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz (non-contact concussion) are also off the report and are set to play.