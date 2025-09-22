Brian Callahan disagrees with the perception that his team “didn’t want to play” vs. Colts

Things are not going well for the Tennessee Titans, who are 0-3 and struggling through a nine-game losing streak.

On Sunday, Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said that the Titans seemed like they didn’t want to play.

The man responsible for making Titans players want to play understandably disagreed with that assessment of his team.

“When you win a game and you win it the way they did, you can kind of say whatever you want,” Callahan told reporters on Monday afternoon. “I think if you watch the way that the team played, that certainly wasn’t the case, by any stretch. We played hard, and we fought in that game. We didn’t play well enough to win it. But it certainly wasn’t — I don’t think that was an accurate depiction. But again, when you don’t win, that’s just the way it goes. You can say what you want.”

Whether they wanted to play or not, the Titans lost. Badly. And it doesn’t bode well for Callahan, not with a new G.M. (Mike Borgonzi) and a new head of football operations (Chad Brinker), neither of whom hired Callahan.

Callahan gets his next chance to get his team ready to play — and to pursue the team’s first win since November 2024 — when the franchise that used to be the Houston Oilers returns to face the Houston Texans on Sunday.