Michael Pittman Jr.: Titans looked like they didn’t want to play

An interception return for a touchdown by Colts cornerback Kenny Moore three plays into Sunday’s game set the stage for an Indianapolis blowout, but the die may have been cast before the game kicked off.

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr, who caught a touchdown during the 41-20 win, said that the Colts picked up on some body language before the game that foreshadowed what would happen once the game kicked off.

“Saw it on the pre-game intros,” Pittman said, via Jeremy K. Gover. “They kinda looked a little sluggish, they were kinda walking around, nobody was really bouncing. Right then and there we all sat there and were like ‘They don’t want to play today.’”

Titans head coach Brian Callahan did himself no favors with his in-game decision-making on Sunday and Pittman’s comments before the Titans’ ninth-straight loss don’t paint a pretty picture about how things are going behind the scenes either. They head to Houston to face a winless Texans team next weekend and questions about how long Callahan will continue to coach the team won’t be going away if they make it 10 losses in a row.