Brian Callahan: First overall pick only bonus to season like this

The Titans season ended with another loss on Sunday, but the Patriots avoided one and that wound up being a big plus for Tennessee.

The results mean that the Titans will have the first overall pick in the draft this April. Head coach Brian Callahan said that’s “not something I’m going to take a whole lot of solace in” after going 3-14 in his first season on the job, but he did acknowledge that having that pick and the top pick in every other round gives the team a chance to make some needed improvements to the roster.

“It’s not a position I’d ever want to be in again,” Callahan said at his postgame press conference. “But there is the benefit of that is it does open up some opportunities for you to try to improve your football team. Not only that you get the first pick, you get the first pick in the rounds after that as well. So you do have a chance to improve your team. I’ve seen it done. I’ve been a part of it. It is the one bonus to a season like this. And, again, not one I ever want to be a part of again. But we are here and can use it to our advantage to improve our team as best we can.”

The prior experience Callahan has with the first overall pick came in Cincinnati and the Bengals took Joe Burrow with that selection in 2020. That led to an AFC title the next year, so, assuming he’s back for a second season, he’ll be hoping for something similar this time.