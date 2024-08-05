Brian Callahan: Hard to get Malik Willis second-team reps with Mason Rudolph playing so well

The Titans aren’t setting anything in stone at this point, but it looks like a good bet that Mason Rudolph will be their backup quarterback come September.

Rudolph signed with the team this offseason and was put into the mix with Malik Willis for the job as the No. 2 behind Will Levis. Rudolph came into the summer with the first shot at winning the job and he’s been making the most of it.

Jim Wyatt of the team’s website has charted practices in camp and has Rudolph completing 64-of-76 passes in 7-on-7 and team drills. That explains why head coach Brian Callahan left little room for Willis to take turns with the second unit.

“The hard part is that Mason’s played so well, too,” Callahan said. “We wouldn’t be moving Malik up because of Mason’s performance, we’d just be allowing Malik an opportunity to play with the twos. It’s hard to elevate Malik and demote Mason when Mason’s played very good football, too. So, it’s a good problem to have. Like I said, it helps the rest of group be able to showcase, and they can both operate and manage, and it helps the whole process for guys competing. So that part’s been really positive.”

The Titans have their first preseason action against the 49ers this weekend and that will give Rudolph a chance to show that his good work extends beyond the practice field.