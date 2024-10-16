Brian Callahan: I want Calvin Ridley to be huge part of what we’re doing

Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley aired some grievances after the end of last Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

Ridley did not catch a pass after being targeted eight times and said that he “sucked” while also complaining that only two of those targets came in the first half. Ridley said he needs “to get the ball a little earlier so I can be in the game and here with the team and play well also.”

On Wednesday, head coach Brian Callahan said he spoke to Ridley about his comments and reassured the wideout that he plays a big part in the team’s plans.

“My message to him was simple, ‘I understand the frustration, and I’m doing everything I can to continue to keep you going and get you active early in games, late in games, whenever that may be.’ . . . I sure as heck want him to be a huge part of what we’re doing,” Callahan said, via the team’s website.

Ridley had two catches for 14 yards in the two games before the loss to the Colts, so it seems everyone needs to work a little harder when it comes to Ridley being a productive part of the offense.