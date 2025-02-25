Brian Callahan on Travis Hunter: He probably starts at corner, “very realistic” to play both ways

The Titans could use a better answer at quarterback, which has led to a lot of speculation about them taking one with the first overall pick of this year’s draft but president of football operations Chad Brinker said last month that the team won’t pass on a “generational talent” when it is their turn to pick.

No quarterback falls into that category this year, but Heisman winner Travis Hunter might fit the bill for some. He starred as a cornerback and wide receiver while also returning kicks at Colorado and he played for Deion Sanders, who did all of those jobs during his Hall of Fame playing career.

Sanders was a cornerback first and foremost, though, and Titans head coach Brian Callahan said at a press conference from the Scouting Combine on Tuesday that he thinks Hunter will be one as well. Callahan went on to say that he thinks Hunter will be able to make an impact on both sides of the ball.

“It’s very realistic,” Callahan said. “He’s a unique player. There’s not a whole of other players you could compare what he’s done. There’s not many guys who have played that many snaps on both sides of the ball. You watch his tape and you see his ability to play both at a very high level.”

If the Titans think that Hunter’s level of play is higher than anyone else’s, he may find himself called to the stage before anyone else on draft night.