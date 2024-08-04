Brian Daboll: Evan Neal trying everything to get better, but he’s not ready

When the Giants placed right tackle Evan Neal on the physically unable to perform list to open camp, General Manager Joe Schoen said that the 2022 first-round pick wasn’t far from being healthy.

The team is now moving toward their third week of camp and their first preseason game, but Neal remains out of action with the ankle injury that kept him off the field for 10 games last season. On Sunday, head coach Brian Daboll was asked about Neal’s outlook and he said that he won’t be back for this week’s joint practices with the Lions without giving any firmer timeline for when Neal might be cleared to play.

“He’s just rehabbing, and when he’s ready he’ll be ready to be put out there,” Daboll said, via SNY. “But he’s not ready. He’s working hard. He’s trying to do everything he can do to get better, but he’s just not ready to go yet. And when he is, he’ll be ready.”

Neal hasn’t played all that well when healthy and the Giants have been looking at veteran Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle during his absence this summer. The longer that absence continues, the likelier it is that Eluemunor will wind up in that spot.