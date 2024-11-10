Brian Daboll on Giants: “I believe we’ve got the right people”

The Giants are the first NFL team to lose eight games in 2024. Hooray?

They enter their bye week with no margin for error to make it to the playoffs. So will changes be made in an effort to change the outcome of games?

Apparently not.

“I believe we’ve got the right people,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said after the 20-17 overtime loss. “Results aren’t there yet.”

No, the results aren’t there. And even though co-owner John Mara said last month that he doesn’t anticipate making any major changes after the current season, anticipations can change.

Especially as the Giants embark on a 14-day break between games. This is the perfect time to make an in-season change.

We’re not saying the Giants should. After today’s loss to the woeful Panthers, however, it would be foolish to ignore the possibility.