Brian Daboll on Malik Nabers comments: Thought guys played hard, have to get him the ball

The Giants’ play in their 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday led to some harsh criticisms from members of the team when they spoke to the media after the game.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence both called the team soft and left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor said he didn’t think everyone was giving 100 percent as the team slumped to 2-9 on the season. On Monday, head coach Brian Daboll was asked about those comments at his press conference and said he didn’t agree with that assessment.

“The guys played hard, they played with effort,” Daboll said, via SNY. “Just didn’t do enough.”

Nabers didn’t have a catch until the Giants were down 23-0 in the second half of the game and asked “what do you want me to do” when he isn’t being featured in the offense. Daboll said he spoke with the rookie and didn’t take issue with Nabers’s desire to be more involved.

“He’s a very competitive individual,” Daboll said. “Again, you want to get the ball in his hands and I’ve got to do a better job of getting the ball in his hands early. He’s a smart, young guy that’s very competitive. When you lose like that, it’s a very frustrating thing but we’ve good communication as we always have.”

The lines of communication may be open, but it won’t be good for Daboll or General Manager Joe Schoen if the messages remain as scathing as they were on Sunday afternoon.