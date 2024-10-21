Brian Daboll on Malik Nabers: He was open a lot, I want players frustrated after losses

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was shut out along with the team in the second half of Sunday’s 28-3 loss to the Eagles, but said after the game that it had nothing to do with the defense because he was open throughout the game.

On Monday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked at his press conference whether he had any issue with Nabers saying that he was open but not getting the ball.

“When you when you lose a game like that, I hope people are frustrated,” Daboll said, via a transcript from the team.

Later in the press conference, Daboll was asked if he had a problem with the implication that Nabers did his job while others did not.

“He was open a lot. . . . I don’t want to imply what he was or what he wasn’t saying,” Daboll said. “I have good conversation with all our guys. We’ll have one right here in a minute. I respect Malik. I respect all our guys. Again, I don’t want to imply as to what he said or what he didn’t say. If he said he was open, he was open quite a bit.”

The Giants are sticking with Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback and there’s not too much else they could do to shake things up on offense at this point in the season, so they’ll likely hope that Nabers will continue getting open and that the ball finds its way to him a little more often.