Brian Daboll reiterates Russell Wilson is starting after strong game from Jaxson Dart

Giants first-round rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart turned in his second straight strong preseason game on Saturday, but he won’t be given the opportunity to earn the starting job for the regular season.

Asked after the game whether Dart could be in the starting quarterback conversation, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Russell Wilson has already been given the job.

“Russ is our starter and we’re going to keep developing Jaxson,” Daboll said. “Jaxson’s just got to continue to work to get better, and we’ve got to help him get better. . . . What we’re trying to do is help Jaxson be the best quarterback he can be. Just like all the quarterbacks. Just like every player on the team.”

Dart completed 14 of 16 passes for 137 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions in the preseason game against the Jets. Wilson went 4-for-7 for 108 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. For now, Wilson remains the starter. But if Wilson doesn’t play well at the start of the season, Daboll will keep getting questions about Dart.