Brian Daboll: We’ll evaluate what we need to do at quarterback

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said after Sunday’s overtime loss to the Panthers that he believes the team has the “right people” to turn things around, but he’s not committing to Daniel Jones being one of them.

Jones’s status as the team’s starting quarterback has come up for discussion multiple times this season and it continues to be a major question for the 2-8 team because Jones has a large injury guarantee in his contract for 2025. Given how poorly things have gone, the Giants probably don’t want to be on the hook for that and Daboll was asked on Sunday about making a change to Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito during the bye week.

“Yeah, I’d say we’ve got a lot of work to do here in the next few days, in the next week, and we’ll evaluate where we’re at and what we need to do,” Daboll said, via a transcript from the team.

Daboll’s answer to many questions about bye week changes involved evaluating things, but it’s hard to imagine there’s any buttons to push that will turn the Giants into a prosperous team this season.

