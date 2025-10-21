 Skip navigation
Brian Daboll: We’re hurting right now, but we have to get back on the horse

  
Published October 21, 2025 08:42 AM

There are many things from Sunday’s stunning 33-32 loss to the Broncos that the Giants would like to do over, but there are no plutonium-powered DeLoreans available to take them back in time.

That means they can only move forward from blowing an 18-point lead in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter and head coach Brian Daboll tried to point the ship in that direction during his Monday press conference. Daboll continued to stress that it was a breakdown by the entire team and said the team won’t be making any changes to the coaching staff in an attempt to assign blame for a game that they need to wash from their minds as soon as possible.

“Well, that’s what you need to do, but there are certainly a lot of guys that are hurting right now,” Daboll said, via a transcript from the team. “Some physically. But they gave everything they had and we came up short. That was a tough one, make no mistake about it, but you’ve got to get back on your horse and get ready to play a very talented team that we just played two weeks ago. Look at the things that we didn’t do quite as well and we’ll get onto Philadelphia with the right mindset.”

You don’t have to look back too far to see the way a crushing loss can snowball for a team. The Bears — who also started a first-round pick at quarterback — were 4-2 last season before the Commanders beat them on a Hail Mary in Week 8 and they would go on to lose 10 straight games. They fired head coach Matt Eberflus during that skid and Daboll will certainly be looking for a different outcome in the wake of his team’s disastrous finish against the Broncos.