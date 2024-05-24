 Skip navigation
Brian Daboll: When Darren Waller makes his decision, that’s what we’ll go with

  
Published May 24, 2024 09:35 AM

As the Giants progress further into the offseason program, it’s still unclear whether or not tight end Darren Waller will play for the club in 2024.

Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Thursday that Waller has not been participating in OTAs. But beyond that, Daboll did not have any update on the veteran tight end and his potential retirement.

“I would say the same thing I said last month, let Darren take what he needs to take and once the decision is made, we’ll go from there,” Daboll said in his press conference. “[W]e have conversations, obviously, but when Darren makes his decision, that’s what we’ll go with.”

Waller, 31, has said that he plans to make a decision before the end of the offseason program.

In 12 games last season, he caught 52 passes for 552 yards with one touchdown.