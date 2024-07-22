 Skip navigation
Brian Gutekunst: Kenny Clark is the model player the Packers want to build around

  
Published July 22, 2024 11:39 AM

The Packers signed defensive lineman Kenny Clark to a three-year, $64 million contract on Sunday, and Green Bay General Manager Brian Gutekunst says he’s worth every penny.

The 28-year-old Clark, who has been with the Packers his entire career since they drafted him in 2016, and Gutekunst says it’s been clear all along that Clark does everything the right way.

“He is the model player that you want to build a program around,” Gutekunst said. “Obviously he’s a great player, he’s been as consistent as you could ever imagine, and we’re just really excited to be able to extend him and let him lead that group for the foreseeable future.”

Clark is now on his third contract with the Packers, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he finishes his carer in Green Bay. Gutkeunst sounds like he hopes that happens.