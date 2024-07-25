 Skip navigation
Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love: “We need him out here as soon as we can get him”

  
July 25, 2024

Packers quarterback Jordan Love participated in the entire offseason program as he waited for his next contract. When training camp opened, his patience expired.

Love is holding in, reporting for camp and participating in meetings but not practicing until a deal is done.

G.M. Brian Gutekunst recognizes the urgency of the situation.

“We feel very, very confident that the success he had last year was no mistake,” Gutekunst told Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports on Wednesday. “He’s still got a lot of growth. There’s a lot in front of him, and that’s why we need him out here as soon as we can get him because there’s a lot of important things he needs to go through to get ready for this season.

“But I do think having that history with him gives us a lot of confidence where he’s going.”

Multiple aspects of that quote boost Love’s cause. Some could say Love has yet to prove he deserves a market-level contract. The Packers believe he has. And the Packers are getting antsy about getting him out there so that he can build on it.

That’s the risk, for both sides. The more Love misses, the less prepared he’ll be for Week 1. Love would invite criticism that the didn’t deserve the money. The Packers would invite criticism that they shouldn’t have given it to him.

Regardless, the deal needs to get done. The Packers hold the combination to the vault. Money, structure, etc.

The biggest question might be the number of years the team is willing to commit to Love. Will there be an early escape hatch? Or will they be committed for, as a practical matter, three or four years.