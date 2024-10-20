Brian Robinson, Diontae Johnson will play in Commanders-Panthers matchup

Running back Brian Robinson is back in the Commanders lineup.

Robinson missed last week’s loss to the Ravens with a knee injury and he was listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game against the Panthers, but he avoided the inactive list on Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers will also have a key offensive piece. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is active after being listed as questionable with rib, hamstring, and ankle injuries.

While Johnson is good to go, the Panthers have plenty of injury issues. Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, right tackle Taylor Moton, linebacker Josey Jewell, tight end Tommy Tremble, linebacker Jon Rhattigan, defensive end A’Shawn Robinson, and linebacker Claudin Cherelus are all out with injuries.

Quarterback Jeff Driskel, defensive end Dorance Armstrong, safety Tyler Owens, linebacker Dominique Hampton, and guard Chris Paul are inactive for the Commanders.