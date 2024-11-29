Brian Robinson set to play, Marshon Lattimore doubtful for Commanders

Though he was limited in a couple of practices this week, Commanders running back Brian Robinson is good to go for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Robinson (ankle) has no game status and is set to play in Week 13.

Robinson was a full participant in Friday’s session after he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore got on the field this week, but is unlikely to play against Tennessee as he’s listed as doubtful. Lattimore (hamstring) was limited in all three practices this week.

“We’re pumped that [Lattimore is] certainly closer, but we’re going to huddle up today and end of tomorrow to see where exactly we stand,” head coach Dan Quinn said on Friday, via JP Finlay of NBC 4 Washington. “We got a pretty strong process to go through and the player is a part of that too. So, we’re going to make all decisions, protect the team first, but man, is it good to have him back out there and get going. You can feel his energy about it too.”

Running back Austin Ekeler (concussion) and offensive tackle Andrew Wyllie (concussion) have both been ruled out. While Ekeler did not practice all week, Wylie was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), guard Nick Allegretti (ankle), receiver Noah Brown (knee), outside linebacker Dante Fowler (hip), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (thumb), and linebacker Jordan Magee (elbow) are all off the report and are expected to play.