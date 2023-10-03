Brian Schottenheimer: Cowboys will ask Trey Lance for information to prepare for 49ers

Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer says third-string quarterback Trey Lance, who spent the last two years in San Francisco, will be a resource for Dallas as it prepares for Sunday night’s showdown against the 49ers.

“Trey knows a little bit about what they’re doing,” Schottenheimer said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “The cool thing is, like I said, the [Cowboys] know them well, I know them well from being in Seattle, Trey knows them well.”

Still, Schottenheimer downplayed how useful that kind of information is. Schottenheimer noted that last week, there was talk of former Cowboys Will Grier and Ezekiel Elliott helping the Patriots to get rid of the Cowboys. It obviously wasn’t much help, as the Cowboys beat the Patriots 38-3.

“Like last week, it’s kind of in good fun and humor. We all use pieces that we have in place, but we don’t go too far into it. We can know exactly what they’re going to do, because they don’t do too much, and they’re still really, really tough to go against just because they’re so talented,” Schottenheimer said. “We’ll definitely talk to Trey. He knows a lot of the pieces going against them in practice, but it doesn’t always help, as we learned [Sunday against the Cowboys].”

Lance, who was so highly prized by the 49ers that they traded three first-round draft picks to acquire him, ended up getting traded to the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick just before the start of the season.