Brian Schottenheimer is the new betting favorite to coach the Cowboys

The DraftKings odds for the next Cowboys coach, which have been more on-again/off-again of late than Elaine Benes and David Puddy, are back up. And there’s a new favorite.

Current Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer now leads the way, at -250. Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who spent five years on the coaching staffing in Dallas, previously was the favorite. He’s now +250.

The initial favorite, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, has plunged to +750 — with six others in front of him.

DraftKings has taken the odds down on multiple occasions, apparently due to the volatility of the market. And they might go down again.

For now, though, it takes a $250 bet on Schottenheimer to win $100.

Here’s why Schottenheimer makes sense. Quarterback Dak Prescott wants continuity. He doesn’t want to learn a new offense. If, as it appears, coach Mike McCarthy is gone simply because he and owner/G.M. Jerry Jones couldn’t agree on the length of a new deal, why not bump Schottenheimer up and keep it going?

Here’s why Schottenheimer doesn’t make sense. Now 51, he has never been a head coach, at any level. He has never been a serious candidate to be an NFL head coach. He has failed as an offensive coordinator in multiple NFL stops.

It would not be an inspired hire, to say the least. But it would give Jones someone who would be sufficiently grateful for the opportunity to not complain about the owner’s habit of conducting multiple interview radios per week and post-game media scrums and treating the workplace like it was an amusement park.