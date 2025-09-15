Brian Schottenheimer views Brandon Aubrey’s field goal range as around 70 yards

After making a 64-yard field goal on Sunday, Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey told PFT he thought he could have made it from 70 or 71 yards. His coach would have been confident letting him try it.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said he and quarterback Dak Prescott figure as long as the offense gets the ball close to the 50-yard line, Aubrey can make the field goal. If the ball is snapped from the 50, that would be a 68-yard field goal, and Schottenheimer says Aubrey can do it a little farther than that.

“We would try it from 70-ish,” Schottenheimer said, via the Star-Telegram. “We’ve seen him make those before. We always want to try to get as close as we can. But he’s always like, yeah, I’m good. And, yeah, that’s pretty cool. Dak’s always like, what’s the line to make, and I’m like, yeah, 50-ish. You know, 50-ish. He’s like, OK, that’s like, a 67-70 yard field goal. So there’s really not one, but the confidence that you see the guy kick with is just incredible.”

Schottenheimer said he feels lucky to have a player like Aubrey on his team.

“He’s incredible, man,” Schottenheimer said of Aubrey. “I mean, he really is. He’s incredible and just unshakable. We see it every day from him. But I mean, those big kicks, man, and you guys have a better vantage point than I do. I kind of can tell whether they’re going in or not, but I think most of them are right dead down the center. The operation was great too. I mean, just the protection part was great. The snap, the hold. But yes, what a weapon.”

The NFL record for the longest field goal is 66 yards. Aubrey may break it just as soon as a Cowboys drive stalls at the 50-yard line.