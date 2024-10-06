Brian Thomas 85-yard touchdown gives Jaguars 10-7 lead over Colts

Jaguars first-round pick Brian Thomas is making his mark.

Midway through the second quarter, the rookie receiver caught an 85-yard touchdown pass to give Jacksonville a 10-7 lead over Indianapolis.

The Jaguars had just gotten the ball back after a Colts punt set them up at their own 15. Jacksonville’s route combination on the outside allowed Thomas to get free running up the right side of the field, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit Thomas in stride about 27 yards down the field.

Thomas did the rest for an 85-yard score.

It’s the third touchdown of Thomas’ young career, as he now has a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time.