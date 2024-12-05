Brock Bowers named NFL offensive rookie of the month

It hasn’t taken Raiders tight end Brock Bowers long to become the best in the NFL at what he does. And he’s being recognized for that.

Bowers was named the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month for November, a month in which he led all rookies in receiving yards (349), receptions (32), receiving yards per game (87.3) and receiving touchdowns (three).

Bowers’ 13-catch game on November 17 against the Dolphins gave him the most catches in NFL history for a rookie tight end. He’s just the third rookie in NFL history with three 10-catch games, joining Odell Beckham and Jaylen Waddle.

As the NFL leader in both catches and receiving yards for a tight end, Bowers has a good chance of being named a first-team All-Pro, an impressive achievement for a rookie who looks like he has a very bright future ahead of him.