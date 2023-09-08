Brock Purdy on Patrick Peterson predicting an interception: We’ll see

Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson made a big prediction for this Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

The veteran said on his All Things Covered podcast that he has picked up on “some tell signs” about the Niners offense while doing film study and that he’ll discuss what he learned after “I get my pick Sunday.” If Peterson does get an interception, it will likely come on a pass thrown by Brock Purdy and the 49ers quarterback responded to Peterson’s prediction when he spoke to reporters on Thursday.

“I don’t really know what to say about that,” Purdy said, via Taylor Wirth of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He’s a good player. Patrick Peterson’s a great player, I grew up watching him and everything. I was obviously from Arizona, he played for the Cardinals and stuff. It’s the competitive nature of football, so we’ll see.”

While Peterson didn’t reveal anything he might have seen, Purdy’s memories of watching Peterson pick off opposing quarterbacks might lead the 49ers to do one last round of self-scouting to see if something jumps out at them before they hit the field in Pittsburgh.