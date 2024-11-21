 Skip navigation
Brock Purdy remains limited in practice, pushes back media availability

  
Published November 21, 2024 06:50 PM

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had another limited practice Thursday as he continues to deal with right shoulder soreness.

According to beat reporters, Purdy made some light throws to staff members Thursday before leaving for the weight room.

Purdy did not speak to reporters Thursday as he usually does, with the team pushing his availability to Friday. That raises a question about whether Purdy will play Sunday.

The 49ers will issue their status report with injury designations Friday.

“He was still limited today,” coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR on Thursday afternoon. “He didn’t do as much yesterday but did a little bit more today. He went out there and did a little bit then went back in about halfway through and rested up. Hopefully, it will be feeling great on Sunday.”

Purdy has thrown for 2,613 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

The 49ers have Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs behind him.

Purdy appeared to injury the shoulder when his hand hit the arm of Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon as he released a pass early in the fourth quarter, though Purdy remained in the game.

Running back Christian McCaffrey (rest/Achilles) returned to limited work Thursday after missing Wednesday.

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing (concussion) went from limited Wednesday to out of practice Thursday.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same as Wednesday: Defensive lineman Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), linebacker Tatum Bethune (knee), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (groin) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) again didn’t practice; and offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (knee), cornerback Charvarius Ward (personal) and tight end George Kittle (hamstring) remained limited.