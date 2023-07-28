Bronco-turned-Jet Billy Turner blasts “bum” Sean Payton

First-year Broncos head coach Sean Payton said the 2022 Broncos were one of the worst-coached teams ever and also had some critical comments about this year’s Jets. Billy Turner was well-positioned to respond, and he didn’t hold back.

Turner played for the Broncos last year and is on the Jets this year. In a social media post after Payton’s comments were published, Turner blasted Payton.

“Seems like someone started training camp and is trying to soften the blow after realizing what he’s in for this season. Fucking bum,” Turner wrote, adding the hashtags “childish” and “BountyGate,” referencing the scandal that got Payton suspended for a full season when he was head coach of the Saints.

Turner is heading into his fifth consecutive season playing for Nathaniel Hackett: Turner played for the Packers from 2019 to 2021, when Hackett was their offensive coordinator, for the Broncos in 2022 when Hackett was their head coach, and is now with the Jets with Hackett as his offensive coordinator. Turner and Hackett have a good relationship, and Turner didn’t take kindly to Payton’s words.

The Jets visit Denver in Week Five, and the comments coming out of both teams this week are sure to make that one of the most-discussed games of this NFL season.