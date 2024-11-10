NFL 2024 Week 10 early inactives: Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey active for 49ers

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The 49ers won’t be quite at full strength as they hit the field in Tampa on Sunday, but they’re pretty close.

Defensive end Nick Bosa, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and running back Christian McCaffrey are all active for the Niners. Bosa and Samuel were listed as questionable, but a report on Sunday morning indicated that the wideout would play through rib and oblique injuries. Bosa has a hip injury.

McCaffrey is making his 2024 debut after spending months on injured reserve with an Achilles injury.

49ers at Buccaneers

49ers: QB Josh Dobbs, CB Charvarius Ward, WR Chris Conley, DT Kevin Givens, TE Brayden Willis, OL Ben Bartch

Buccaneers: WR Mike Evans, S Tykee Smith, LB Jose Ramirez, LB Antonio Grier, OL Royce Newman, TE Devin Culp, DL Earnest Brown

Patriots at Bears

Patriots: S Kyle Dugger, LB Christian Elliss, DT Eric Johnson, QB Joe Milton, DE Yannick Ngakoue, G Tyrese Robinson, WR Tyquan Thornton

Bears: OL Nate Davis, S Jaquan Brisker, OL Darnell Wright, OL Braxton Jones, OL Kiran Amegadjie, DL Darrell Taylor, LB Noah Sewell, DB Ameer Speed

Bills at Colts

Bills: OL Will Clapp, WR Keon Coleman, WR Amari Cooper, FB Reggie Gilliam, WR KJ Hamler, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio

Colts: DE Genard Avery, QB Sam Ehlinger, DT Adam Gotsis, WR Anthony Gould, S Darren Hall, WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Vikings at Jaguars

Vikings: CB Fabian Moreau, CB Dwight McGlothern, DT Levi Drake Rodriguez, OL Dan Feeney, T Walter Rouse, QB Brett Rypien

Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence, DE Myles Cole, OL Ezra Cleveland, DT Esezi Otomewo, DT Maason Smith

Broncos at Chiefs

Broncos: QB Zach Wilson, TE Greg Dulcich, S Keidron Smith, OL Calvin Throckmorton, OL Frank Crum, CB Kris Abrams-Draine, DL Eni Uwazurike

Chiefs: OL CJ Hanson, T Ethan Driskell, DT Marlon Tuipulotu, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, DE Cameron Thomas

Falcons at Saints

Falcons: RB Jase McClellan, LB JD Bertrand, LB Rashaan Evans, DL Brandon Dorlus, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, OL Elijah Wilkinson, T Brandon Parker

Saints: WR Cedrick Wilson, CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, QB Spencer Rattler, RB Jamaal Williams, LB Jaylan Ford, OL Lucas Patrick, DT Khristian Boyd

Steelers at Commanders

Steelers: QB Kyle Allen, WR Scott Miller, CB C.J. Henderson, LB Nick Herbig, G Max Scharping

Commanders: K Austin Seibert, RB Brian Robinson Jr., QB Jeff Driskel, S Darrick Forrest, CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Dominique Hampton, T Cornelius Lucas