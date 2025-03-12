 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_allen_250312.jpg
Vikings address areas of weakness on the fly in FA
nbc_pft_hopkinstrade_250312.jpg
Hopkins’ reported deal with BAL ‘doesn’t say much’
nbc_pft_godwin_250312.jpg
Godwin explains decision to re-sign with Bucs

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Broncos agree to re-sign LB Justin Strnad

  
Published March 12, 2025 09:58 AM

The Broncos are bringing back a defensive player for 2025.

Per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com, linebacker Justin Strnad has agreed to re-sign with Denver on a one-year contract worth $2.7 million.

Strnad, 28, was a Broncos fifth-round pick in 2020 and has spent his entire career with the franchise. While he played exclusively special teams in 2022 and 2023, he was on the field for 59 percent of defensive snaps in 2024. He played all 17 games and made eight starts.

He also played 43 percent of the club’s special teams snaps last season.

Strnad picked up 73 total tackles with eight tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, 3.0 sacks, and three passes defensed in 2024.