Broncos agree to re-sign LB Justin Strnad

The Broncos are bringing back a defensive player for 2025.

Per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com, linebacker Justin Strnad has agreed to re-sign with Denver on a one-year contract worth $2.7 million.

Strnad, 28, was a Broncos fifth-round pick in 2020 and has spent his entire career with the franchise. While he played exclusively special teams in 2022 and 2023, he was on the field for 59 percent of defensive snaps in 2024. He played all 17 games and made eight starts.

He also played 43 percent of the club’s special teams snaps last season.

Strnad picked up 73 total tackles with eight tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, 3.0 sacks, and three passes defensed in 2024.